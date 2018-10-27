Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saylors, Herink lead ETSU 45-43 over Western Carolina in 3OT

October 27, 2018 8:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Saylors ran for the winning score and a fierce defensive rush frustrated a 2-point conversion attempt by Western Carolina as East Tennessee State emerged with a 45-43 triple overtime win on Saturday.

In the third overtime, Saylors took the handoff 16 yards for a score, then Austin Herink tumbled in for two points and the Buccaneers (7-2, 5-1 Southern Conference) led 45-37. Tyrie Adams answered for Western Carolina with a short touchdown throw to cut it to 45-43 but an intense pass rush greeted Adams on the conversion try, frustrating his 2-point attempt and preserving the win for ETSU.

Herink finished with 294 yards and a score passing for the Buccaneers. Saylors ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

ETSU trailed at halftime and throughout the second half until Herink’s TD pass and 2-point conversion run tied the game at 30-all with 10 seconds left, forcing the first overtime.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Adams threw for 229 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 168 yards and a score for the Catamounts (3-5, 1-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War