School official sorry for saying girls ‘ruin everything’

October 5, 2018 1:00 pm
 
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school official has apologized after he explained his ban on athletic shorts saying “blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything.”

News outlets report Soddy-Daisy High School athletic director and assistant principal Jared Hensley said in a statement Thursday morning that his comments were inappropriate and a “poor choice of words.” He made the remarks on the dress code policy in a video broadcast to the student body last week.

Hamilton County Schools said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it completed its investigation into Hensley and he will be suspended for 10 days without pay. He will also have to complete a professional growth plan, which includes sensitivity and Title IX training.

The district also plans on working with students to improve the school’s culture.

