Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SE Louisiana rallies for 62-52 win over Houston Baptist

October 13, 2018 9:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Chason Virgil hit CJ Turner on a 15-yard scoring strike in the waning seconds to give Southeastern Louisiana the lead on its way to a 62-52 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

The Lions (3-4, 3-2 Southland Conference), trailing 52-48, scored twice in the final 40 seconds to secure their third win in the last four games.

Houston Baptist (1-4, 0-3) had just taken its second lead of the night in the topsy-turvy game when LaDarius Dickens ran it in from the 1 with 5:16 remaining.

Devonte Williams returned a punt 49 yards to HBU’s 15 with 1:26 left. Five plays later, Virgil hit Turner for the lead.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

HBU was on its own 45 on the next drive when Jon Miller sacked Bailey Zappe and Xavier Lewis scooped up the ball, returning it 38 yards for the final score.

Zappe threw for 342 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Darren Johnson rushed for 127 yards and a score and Tre Spann and Zeke Walker each had an interception returned for a touchdown for the Lions.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

First manned Apollo mission returns to Earth