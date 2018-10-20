Listen Live Sports

SE Missouri ends Jacksonville State’s OVC run

October 20, 2018 6:11 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Zach Hall blocked a field-goal attempt and Bydarrius Knighten picked the ball up and raced 85 yards for a touchdown to help Southeast Missouri State put an emphatic end to Jacksonville State’s 36-game win streak in Ohio Valley Conference play with a 37-14 victory on Saturday.

Daniel Santacaterina tossed two TD passes, Terry Marquis ran for 102 yards and a score and Mark Robinson rushed for 80 yards and a TD on just five carries for the Redhawks (5-2, 3-1 OVC), who ended a 10-game losing streak against the Gamecocks (5-2, 4-1). The Redhawks have put together their first three-game winning streak since 2014

It was the first conference loss for Jacksonville State head coach John Grass since taking over the program in 2014. The Gamecocks came into the game ranked fourth in the FCS coaches’ poll.

The game was tied at 7 when Hall and Knighten teamed up for the blocked-kick score. Hall added a safety when he tackled Leande Burrowes in the end zone with 2:26 left in the second quarter for a 16-7 halftime lead.

Santacaterina used a 13-yard TD pass to Kristian Wilkerson and Robinson’s 10-yard TD run to put the Redhawks firmly in control after three quarters 30-7.

