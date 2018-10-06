Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

SE Missouri steamrolls Tennessee Tech 70-38

October 6, 2018 11:21 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

COOKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Santacaterina passed for 395 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State capped a record-setting performance with a 70-38 romp over Tennessee Tech in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday night.

Santacaterina, a junior who transferred from Northern Illinois, finished with the third highest single-game passing yardage in school history — moving ahead of current offensive coordinator Jeromy McDowell’s 391-yard effort in 2001. Backup quarterback Anthony Cooper hit all five of his passes for 88 yards and a score as the Redhawks (3-2, 1-1) piled up 483 yards through the air. The Redhawks finished with 692 yards of offense.

Santacaterina hit Kristian Wilkerson for a 6-yard score on their first possession, Aaron Alston blocked a punt that was recovered for a TD by Taylor Waller and Zion Custis ran 24 yards for a score and a 21-0 lead before the game was 8 minutes old.

Nick Madonia kicked five extra points for Tennessee Tech (0-6, 0-3), giving him 59 straight to tie a school record. Andrew Goldsmith scored the Golden Eagles’ first rushing TD of the season.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Redhawks set a school record for most points in an OVC game. Colby Cornett caught his first two career TDs, Mark Robinson had his first career score on a 10-yard run and Cooper’s first career TD pass went to Waller. It was Waller’s first career TD catch.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn