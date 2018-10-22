Seahawks back from bye with Wright, Dickson practicing

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks returned from their bye week with two key players back on the field after missing the first six games due to injuries.

The Seahawks welcomed back linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson to practice Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Wright’s return has been a long time coming after he underwent what was deemed minor arthroscopic knee surgery following Seattle’s third preseason game in August. The team initially believed Wright would be back within a few weeks, but a setback in his recovery extended the rehab and ultimately led to the starting linebacker missing nearly two months.

“We’re not too bad right now,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re fortunate we’re coming out the last few games we’ve made it through for the most part. Guys felt good coming out of last week and going into the break. It helped us and to get a few guys back, too, it’s a nice little boost.”

Dickson was placed on the non-football injury list before the start of training camp due to groin and quadriceps injuries and never made it into camp, meaning he had to be a spectator for the first six games of the season. Dickson was likely ready to return a couple of weeks ago, but being on the NFL list required him to miss six games.

Dickson’s return will be a big boost to a position that suffered a setback when rookie Will Dissly injured a patellar tendon in the Week 4 victory over Arizona. Carroll said Dickson ramped up the intensity of his workouts in the past couple weeks in the hopes of being able to play this Sunday.

“They’ve been working really hard so this isn’t a big jump for them. That’s part of the rehab, particularly for Ed who has had a long time to work at this,” Carroll said. “He’s been running really hard so he should not feel like it’s a big step for him to get back on the practice field and should be able to play extensively on the weekend should he make it through the week.”

Also back at practice for Seattle was rookie defensive lineman Rasheem Green, who had missed three games with an ankle injury, and tight end Nick Vannett after he missed the game in London due to a back injury.

NOTES: Carroll said LB Mychal Kendricks, indefinitely suspended by the NFL for his conviction on insider trading charges, had a scheduled hearing with the league Monday. Carroll said he was hoping to hear something from the league Tuesday. … Carroll said he reassured the team that nothing is expected to change in the wake of owner Paul Allen’s death last week. “We’re fine. Everything is going to be like we’ve been doing it We’ll carry on with the same intensity and expectations and support and all of that, and that it was our job to carry on in the fashion that Paul wanted us to.” … Seattle claimed LB Emmanuel Ellerbee off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers after safety T.J. Green left the team. Carroll said Green indicated he didn’t want to continue playing.

