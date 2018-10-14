Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seahawks face Raiders in first London game of season

October 14, 2018 12:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Seattle faces the Oakland Raiders in Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the NFL’s first London game of the season, and the Seahawks’ first regular-season appearance overseas.

Pete Carroll will be looking to break a tie with Mike Holmgren (90) as the winningest coach in Seahawks franchise history, and Russell Wilson is 25-6 after a loss for Seattle (2-3) — for the best record for a quarterback since the merger.

The Raiders (1-4) have struggled in Jon Gruden’s return to coaching, especially on defense since trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack just before the start of the season. Oakland’s defense is ranked 30th, has the fewest QB pressures (29), is tied for the fewest sacks (six) and the third-fewest takeaways (five).

The biggest matchup of the day is the prime-time meeting involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (3-2) hosting the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) and their young quarterback sensation Patrick Mahomes.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing