The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Seahawks-Lions Preview Capsule

October 25, 2018 10:39 am
 
SEATTLE (3-3) at DETROIT (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Lions by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Seattle 3-2-1, Detroit 5-1

SERIES RECORD – Seahawks lead 9-5

LAST MEETING – Seahawks beat Lions 26-6, Jan. 7, 2017

LAST WEEK — Seahawks had bye, beat Raiders 27-3 on Oct. 14; Lions beat Dolphins 31-23

AP PRO32 RANKING – Seahawks No. 14, Lions No. 17

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (28).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (24), PASS (3).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (11), PASS (17).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (30), PASS (7).

REAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Seahawks have won five of six, including 2016 wild-card game. … Both teams have won three of four this season after 0-2 starts. … Seahawks playing first time since death of owner Paul Allen. … LB K.J. Wright, TE Ed Dickson expected to play after missing six games with injuries. … Seahawks 49-0 when ahead by four-plus points at halftime since 2012. … Russell Wilson has started 102 straight games, trailing Philip Rivers (199), Matt Ryan (138) and Matthew Stafford (118) among active QBs in regular season. … RB Chris Carson averaging 103 yards of offense his last three games. … WR Tyler Lockett has TD catch in two straight and five of six games. … DE Frank Clark had career-high 2 ½ sacks last game, among NFL leaders with 5 ½ sacks. … Seattle averaging only one giveaway per game, tied for second with plus-7 turnover differential. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford has NFL-high 125.3 rating since Week 4. … Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson ran for career-high 158 yards at Miami last week. … Former Seattle WR Golden Tate leads team with 37 catches and 467 yards receiving, but coming off season lows with four receptions, 36 yards. … TE Michael Roberts has four catches, three for TDs. … DT Ricky Jean-Francois had two sacks last week, matching career high set in 2013 with Indianapolis. … CB Darius Slay has four INTs over last five home games. … Fantasy tip: Johnson is getting ball more and could have another 100-yard game against NFL’s No. 24 team defending run.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

