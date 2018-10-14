Seahawks-Raiders Stats

Seattle 7 10 3 7—27 Oakland 0 0 0 3— 3 First Quarter

Sea_J.Brown 5 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 7:24.

Second Quarter

Sea_Moore 19 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:10.

Sea_FG Janikowski 44, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Janikowski 26, 11:42.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Lockett 10 pass from Wilson (Janikowski kick), 14:55.

Oak_FG McCrane 43, 8:25.

A_84,922.

___

Sea Oak First downs 19 15 Total Net Yards 369 185 Rushes-yards 37-155 19-79 Passing 214 106 Punt Returns 1-0 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-23 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-16 Comp-Att-Int 17-23-1 23-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 6-36 Punts 2-43.0 3-30.7 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2 Penalties-Yards 8-64 5-38 Time of Possession 31:26 28:34

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 14-59, Penny 9-43, Davis 6-21, Wilson 6-20, Lockett 1-7, Moore 1-5. Oakland, Lynch 13-45, Carr 4-31, Richard 2-3.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 17-23-1-222. Oakland, Carr 23-31-0-142.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Baldwin 6-91, Lockett 3-13, Moore 2-47, Penny 2-27, Swoopes 1-23, Marshall 1-11, Davis 1-5, J.Brown 1-5. Oakland, Richard 7-48, Roberts 5-31, Lynch 3-14, Bryant 2-18, Cook 2-10, J.Nelson 2-6, D.Martin 1-8, D.Harris 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, McCrane 48.

