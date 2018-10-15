Listen Live Sports

SEC fines LSU $100,000 for fans on field after Georgia win

October 15, 2018 1:57 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined fifth-ranked LSU $100,000 for fans rushing the field after the Tigers topped then-No. 2 Georgia 36-16 over the weekend.

The league announced the fine Monday. It cited Saturday’s incident as a second violation of the SEC’s policy against fans on the field. The same thing occurred against Mississippi in 2014.

The SEC said fines collected against school for violating the competition-area policy are deposited in the league’s post-graduate scholarship fund.

The league said a third violation could lead to a fine of up to $250,000.

