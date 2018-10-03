Listen Live Sports

Senator suggests possible end of USOC’s tax-exempt status

October 3, 2018 7:26 pm
 
A senator is floating the idea of revoking the U.S. Olympic Committee’s tax-exempt status if it fails to effectively combat the sex-abuse problem in Olympic sports.

At a hearing Wednesday, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said the USOC’s tax-exempt status and antitrust exemption could be at risk when Congress revisits the law that governs the federation.

Blumenthal also suggested the position of athlete advocate and inspector general be added to the USOC. The federation has an athletes’ ombudsman position and recently revealed plans to give athletes more-accessible avenues to report abuse and other wrongdoing.

Leaders of four Olympic sports federations appeared in front of a Senate subcommittee in the latest in a series of hearings to discuss their response to the sex-abuse crisis.

Blumenthal suggested there would be revisions in the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act to “make sure the USOC is held to a higher standard of accountability.”

