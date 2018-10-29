Listen Live Sports

Senators Borowiecki suspended 3 games for illegal head check

October 29, 2018 9:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of Vegas Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin.

The hit happened early in the first period of the Senators-Golden Knights game Sunday in Las Vegas. Borowiecki was whistled for a major penalty for charging, as well as a game misconduct.

Under terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Borowiecki is considered a repeat offender. He will forfeit nearly $44,000 for the three-game suspension. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Borowiecki had just finished serving a one-game suspension for an elbow to Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen that was issued Oct. 24.

