Senators-Bruins Sum

October 8, 2018 3:48 pm
 
Ottawa 0 2 1—3
Boston 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 0:30. 2, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 17:12 (pp).

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Dzingel 1 (Stone, Smith), 2:21. 4, Boston, Wagner 1 (McAvoy, Kuraly), 7:08. 5, Ottawa, Dzingel 2 (DeMelo, Chabot), 12:13.

Third Period_6, Boston, Bergeron 4 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:38. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Chara, Bergeron), 16:31. 8, Ottawa, Ryan 1 (Tierney, DeMelo), 17:03. 9, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Marchand), 18:22.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-12-10_31. Boston 15-6-9_30.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 0-1-0 (29 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 1-1-0 (31-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

