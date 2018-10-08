Senators-Bruins Sums

Ottawa 0 2 1—3 Boston 2 1 3—6

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 0:30. 2, Boston, Bergeron 3 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 17:12 (pp). Penalties_Heinen, BOS, (interference), 2:21; Borowiecki, OTT, (tripping), 11:21; White, OTT, (hooking), 15:31.

Second Period_3, Ottawa, Dzingel 1 (Stone, Smith), 2:21. 4, Boston, Wagner 1 (McAvoy, Kuraly), 7:08. 5, Ottawa, Dzingel 2 (DeMelo, Chabot), 12:13. Penalties_Wideman, OTT, (roughing), 8:18; Grzelcyk, BOS, (roughing), 8:18.

Third Period_6, Boston, Bergeron 4 (McAvoy, Marchand), 4:38. 7, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Chara, Bergeron), 16:31. 8, Ottawa, Ryan 1 (Tierney, DeMelo), 17:03. 9, Boston, Pastrnak 3 (Marchand), 18:22. Penalties_Moore, BOS, (roughing), 6:42; Bergeron, BOS, (delay of game), 7:26.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 9-12-10_31. Boston 15-6-9_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Boston 1 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Condon 0-1-0 (29 shots-24 saves). Boston, Rask 1-1-0 (31-28).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.