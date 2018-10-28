Senators-Golden Knights Sum

|Ottawa
First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 4 (Dzingel, Ceci), 3:08.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Stone, Chabot), 8:52 (pp). 3, Vegas, Tuch 1 (Haula), 15:14. 4, Vegas, Reaves 3 (Haula, Miller), 18:21 (pp).
Third Period_5, Ottawa, Dzingel 4 (Chabot, Wideman), 7:49. 6, Vegas, Tuch 2 (Holden), 8:17.
Overtime_7, Vegas, Marchessault 6, 2:24.
Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-11-4_22. Vegas 17-20-15-1_53.
Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.
Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 4-3-2 (53 shots-49 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-4-1 (22-19).
A_18,089 (17,367). T_2:41.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.
