Senators-Golden Knights Sum

Ottawa 1 1 1 0—3 Vegas 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 4 (Dzingel, Ceci), 3:08.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Stone, Chabot), 8:52 (pp). 3, Vegas, Tuch 1 (Haula), 15:14. 4, Vegas, Reaves 3 (Haula, Miller), 18:21 (pp).

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Dzingel 4 (Chabot, Wideman), 7:49. 6, Vegas, Tuch 2 (Holden), 8:17.

Overtime_7, Vegas, Marchessault 6, 2:24.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-11-4_22. Vegas 17-20-15-1_53.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 4-3-2 (53 shots-49 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-4-1 (22-19).

A_18,089 (17,367). T_2:41.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.

