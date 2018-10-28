Listen Live Sports

Senators-Golden Knights Sums

October 28, 2018 10:55 pm
 
Ottawa 1 1 1 0—3
Vegas 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 4 (Dzingel, Ceci), 3:08. Penalties_DeMelo, OTT, (cross checking), 12:02; Borowiecki, OTT, served by McCormick, Major (charging), 15:29; Merrill, VGK, Misconduct (instigator), 15:29; Merrill, VGK, Major (fighting), 15:29; Borowiecki, OTT, Major (fighting), 15:29; Borowiecki, OTT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:29; Merrill, VGK, served by Carrier, (instigator), 15:29.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ryan 2 (Stone, Chabot), 8:52 (pp). 3, Vegas, Tuch 1 (Haula), 15:14. 4, Vegas, Reaves 3 (Haula, Miller), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Chabot, OTT, (holding), 6:12; Lindberg, VGK, (interference), 7:29; Wideman, OTT, (interference), 16:27.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Dzingel 4 (Chabot, Wideman), 7:49. 6, Vegas, Tuch 2 (Holden), 8:17. Penalties_Carrier, VGK, (boarding), 5:44; Dzingel, OTT, (interference), 9:03.

Overtime_7, Vegas, Marchessault 6, 2:24. Penalties_Stone, OTT, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 2:24.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 7-11-4_22. Vegas 17-20-15-1_53.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 1 of 2; Vegas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 4-3-2 (53 shots-49 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-4-1 (22-19).

A_18,089 (17,367). T_2:41.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

