Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Senators-Maple Leafs Sum

October 6, 2018 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Ottawa 1 2 2—5
Toronto 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, DeMelo 1 (Smith, Chabot), 9:42.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Marner, Hyman), 0:29. 3, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Ennis, Marleau), 1:10. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 1 (Boedker, Smith), 3:49. 5, Ottawa, Tierney 1 (Dzingel), 4:27. 6, Toronto, Marner 1 (Rielly, Matthews), 18:20 (pp).

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Anderson, Ryan), 1:42. 8, Ottawa, Stone 1 (Duchene), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-10-8_24. Toronto 12-12-13_37.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-0-0 (23-19).

T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn