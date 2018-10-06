Senators-Maple Leafs Sum

Ottawa 1 2 2—5 Toronto 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, DeMelo 1 (Smith, Chabot), 9:42.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Marner, Hyman), 0:29. 3, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Ennis, Marleau), 1:10. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 1 (Boedker, Smith), 3:49. 5, Ottawa, Tierney 1 (Dzingel), 4:27. 6, Toronto, Marner 1 (Rielly, Matthews), 18:20 (pp).

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Anderson, Ryan), 1:42. 8, Ottawa, Stone 1 (Duchene), 19:35.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-10-8_24. Toronto 12-12-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-0-0 (23-19).

T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.

