Senators-Maple Leafs Sums

Ottawa 1 2 2—5 Toronto 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Ottawa, DeMelo 1 (Chabot, Smith), 9:42. Penalties_Leivo, TOR, (slashing), 4:27; Wideman, OTT, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 14:13.

Second Period_2, Toronto, Rielly 1 (Marner, Hyman), 0:29. 3, Toronto, Matthews 3 (Ennis, Marleau), 1:10. 4, Ottawa, Chabot 1 (Smith, Boedker), 3:49. 5, Ottawa, Tierney 1 (Dzingel), 4:27. 6, Toronto, Marner 1 (Matthews, Rielly), 18:20 (pp). Penalties_Ceci, OTT, (hooking), 11:36; Dzingel, OTT, (holding), 18:00.

Third Period_7, Ottawa, Chabot 2 (Anderson, Ryan), 1:42. 8, Ottawa, Stone 1 (Duchene), 19:35. Penalties_Lindholm, TOR, (holding), 8:23.

Shots on Goal_Ottawa 6-10-8_24. Toronto 12-12-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 2.

Goalies_Ottawa, Anderson 1-0-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Andersen 1-1-0 (23-19).

A_19,321 (18,819). T_2:37.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Kory Nagy.

