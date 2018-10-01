Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

October 1, 2018 10:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless and sings “I Touch Myself” in a video to promote breast cancer awareness month.

With her hands covering her breasts, Williams writes in the Instagram post that the video took her out of her “comfort zone.” But she said she wanted to do it because early detection saves so many lives.

The video is part of the I Touch Myself Project, which is dedicated to Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett. The 53-year-old Australian died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2013.

Williams said Amphlett “gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Strike Team ready for Hurricane Michael