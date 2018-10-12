Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Settlement ends Russian doping case at Pyeongchang Olympics

October 12, 2018 5:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — One of the four doping cases at the Pyeongchang Olympics has been closed in an agreement between bobsled’s governing body and Russian driver Nadezhda Sergeeva.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it accepted a settlement which ended the case with an eight-month ban for Sergeeva. It expires on Oct. 22.

All parties agreed a contaminated product was to blame for her positive test for trimetazidine in South Korea in February.

Sergeeva was disqualified from her 12th-place finish in the two-woman bobsled event.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown