The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Severino, then Sabathia for Yankees in Games 3, 4

October 5, 2018 5:35 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Luis Severino will start Game 3 of the AL Division Series for the New York Yankees and CC Sabathia will start Game 4 against the Red Sox if necessary.

That’s the word from Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Boone announced the rotation before the series opener on Friday night. J.A. Happ was scheduled to face Chris Sale in Game 1, with Masahiro Tanaka starting Game 2 for New York against David Price.

Severino started the AL wild-card game against Oakland on Wednesday night, pitching four shutout innings as the Yankees advanced to the ALDS. He would be on the usual four days’ rest.

The Red Sox have said Sale and Price will be followed by Rick Porcello in Games 2 and 3 and Nathan Eovaldi in Game 4, if necessary.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

