The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sharks-Ducks Sum

October 28, 2018 10:53 pm
 
San Jose 1 2 0 1—4
Anaheim 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 6 (Hertl, Burns), 2:34. 2, Anaheim, Manson 1 (Henrique, Getzlaf), 4:16.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Chartier 1 (Meier, Hertl), 2:13. 4, San Jose, Meier 7 (Couture, E.Karlsson), 4:10. 5, Anaheim, Aberg 1 (Getzlaf, Welinski), 16:59.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Aberg 2, 8:36.

Overtime_7, San Jose, Meier 8 (Donskoi), 2:12.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 19-15-10-5_49. Anaheim 8-9-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 5-3-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-4-1 (49-45).

A_17,099 (17,174). Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Andrew Smith.

