Sharks-Ducks Sums

San Jose 1 2 0 1—4 Anaheim 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 6 (Hertl, Burns), 2:34. 2, Anaheim, Manson 1 (Henrique, Getzlaf), 4:16. Penalties_Manson, ANA, (cross checking), 19:06.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Chartier 1 (Meier, Hertl), 2:13. 4, San Jose, Meier 7 (Couture, E.Karlsson), 4:10. 5, Anaheim, Aberg 1 (Getzlaf, Welinski), 16:59. Penalties_Sorensen, SJ, (roughing), 10:54; Blandisi, ANA, (roughing), 10:54.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Aberg 2, 8:36. Penalties_Pavelski, SJ, (high sticking), 4:02; Montour, ANA, (hooking), 9:34.

Overtime_7, San Jose, Meier 8 (Donskoi), 2:12. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 19-15-10-5_49. Anaheim 8-9-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 5-3-0 (30 shots-27 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 4-4-1 (49-45).

A_17,099 (17,174). Referees_Dan O’Halloran, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Andrew Smith.

