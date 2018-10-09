Listen Live Sports

Sharks-Flyers Sums

October 9, 2018 10:50 pm
 
San Jose 4 1 3—8
Philadelphia 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 1, 3:17. 2, San Jose, Pavelski 1 (Vlasic, Labanc), 3:28. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 2 (Labanc), 12:21. 4, San Jose, Kane 3 (Braun, Donskoi), 16:42 (pp). Penalties_Giroux, PHI, (cross checking), 4:06; Meier, SJ, (delay of game), 6:33; Vorobyov, PHI, (hooking), 14:47.

Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 1 (Giroux, Simmonds), 4:56 (pp). 6, San Jose, Kane 4 (Vlasic, Labanc), 14:46. Penalties_Donskoi, SJ, (interference), 4:05; Hagg, PHI, (tripping), 7:39; Braun, SJ, (delay of game), 10:14; Gudas, PHI, (interference), 12:40.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Hertl 2 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 3:27 (pp). 8, San Jose, Meier 2 (E.Karlsson, Labanc), 15:21. 9, San Jose, Goodrow 1 (Sorensen), 18:01 (sh). 10, Philadelphia, Simmonds 3 (Giroux, Voracek), 18:29 (pp). Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 0:31; Sanheim, PHI, (hooking), 3:19; Braun, SJ, (tripping), 4:13; Dillon, SJ, (holding), 17:00.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 23-8-17_48. Philadelphia 11-10-12_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 5; Philadelphia 2 of 6.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 1-2-0 (48-40).

A_19,133 (19,543). T_2:33.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Libor Suchanek.

