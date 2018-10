Sharks-Islanders Sums

By The Associated Press

San Jose 0 0 0—0 N.Y. Islanders 0 1 3—4

First Period_None. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (slashing), 8:00; Kuhnhackl, NYI, (hooking), 11:19; Pavelski, SJ, (hooking), 14:28.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 2 (Bailey, Barzal), 14:34 (pp). Penalties_Mayfield, NYI, (interference), 2:12; Lee, NYI, (hooking), 6:44; Kane, SJ, (slashing), 12:46.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Mayfield 1 (Cizikas), 5:16. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 1 (Komarov, Filppula), 13:02. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 1 (Boychuk), 19:04 (sh). Penalties_Labanc, SJ, (boarding), 10:10; Clutterbuck, NYI, (interference), 17:22.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-8-16_35. N.Y. Islanders 13-12-5_30.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 4; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 1-2-0 (29 shots-26 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 1-0-0 (35-35).

A_8,790 (15,795). Referees_Steve Kozari, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Kory Nagy.

