Sharks place Joe Thornton on injured reserve

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Joe Thornton on injured reserve.

Thornton has returned to San Jose after experiencing swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He won’t be available until at least next Sunday. The Sharks recalled center Dylan Gambrell from the AHL on Sunday to take Thornton’s place.

San Jose plays Monday against the New York Islanders.

The 39-year-old Thornton is coming off his second straight year undergoing reconstructive knee surgery. He played the first two games for the Sharks and has one assist.

