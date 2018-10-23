Sharks-Predators Sums

San Jose 1 1 3—5 Nashville 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, San Jose, Meier 5 (Burns, Donskoi), 6:58 (pp). 2, Nashville, Arvidsson 5, 11:14. Penalties_Pavelski, SJ, (high sticking), 3:17; Johansen, NSH, (holding), 5:24; Smith, NSH, (tripping), 7:32.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Forsberg 6 (Johansen, Ellis), 0:21. 4, San Jose, Hertl 3 (Couture, Meier), 7:51. 5, Nashville, Arvidsson 6 (Johansen, Forsberg), 10:45. 6, Nashville, Smith 4 (Arvidsson), 19:45. Penalties_Ryan, SJ, (interference), 17:40.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Dillon 1 (Hertl, Burns), 11:40 (sh). 8, San Jose, Pavelski 5 (Couture, Kane), 12:16. 9, San Jose, Burns 2 (E.Karlsson, Kane), 17:08 (pp). Penalties_Sissons, NSH, (high sticking), 3:38; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 5:54; Kane, SJ, (tripping), 9:57; Arvidsson, NSH, (high sticking), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-7-14_32. Nashville 12-8-9_29.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 2 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-3-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Nashville, Saros 4-0-0 (32-27).

T_2:40.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

