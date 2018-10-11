Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sharks-Rangers Sums

October 11, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
San Jose 1 1 0 0—2
N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Sorensen 1 (Meier, Burns), 4:31 (sh). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 2 (Zuccarello, Kreider), 13:52. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (closing hand on the puck), 3:07; Zibanejad, NYR, (interference), 8:49; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 13:52; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 17:04; Staal, NYR, (roughing), 17:04; Smith, NYR, (hooking), 20:00.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Donskoi 1 (Burns, Suomela), 4:59. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 1 (Buchnevich, Fast), 17:21. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 5:30.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 1, 0:37. Penalties_None.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_San Jose 17-16-10_43. N.Y. Rangers 6-9-11-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-0-1 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-2-0 (43-41).

A_17,004 (18,006). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown