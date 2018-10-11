Sharks-Rangers Sums

San Jose 1 1 0 0—2 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 1 1—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Sorensen 1 (Meier, Burns), 4:31 (sh). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Howden 2 (Zuccarello, Kreider), 13:52. Penalties_Kane, SJ, (closing hand on the puck), 3:07; Zibanejad, NYR, (interference), 8:49; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (delay of game), 13:52; Kane, SJ, (roughing), 17:04; Staal, NYR, (roughing), 17:04; Smith, NYR, (hooking), 20:00.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Donskoi 1 (Burns, Suomela), 4:59. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Smith 1 (Buchnevich, Fast), 17:21. Penalties_DeAngelo, NYR, (interference), 5:30.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Rangers, Skjei 1, 0:37. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 17-16-10_43. N.Y. Rangers 6-9-11-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 2.

Goalies_San Jose, Dell 1-0-1 (27 shots-24 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 1-2-0 (43-41).

A_17,004 (18,006). T_2:31.

Referees_Dean Morton, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

