Shoma Uno of Japan wins Skate Canada International

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Olympic silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan won Skate Canada International on Saturday, rallying in the free skate to edge Canada’s Keegan Messing.

Uno finished with a total of 277.25 points. Messing, the leader Friday after the short program, was second at 265.17. South Korea’s Cha Jun-Hwan of South Korea took bronze with 254.77.

Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva won the women’s title. Tuktamysheva, also the Skate Canada winner as 14-year-old in 2011, scored 203.32 points. She attempted a rare triple Axel and fell, but otherwise skated a clean program. Japan’s Mako Yamashita was second at 203.06, and Russia’s Evgenia Medvedeva third at 197.91.

France’s Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres won the pair title, scoring a personal-best 147.30 in the short program for a total of 221.81. China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were second at 201.08, followed by Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro at 200.93.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won the ice dance with 200.76 points. Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the silver with 195.17, and Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were third at 186.97.

