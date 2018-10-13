Listen Live Sports

Skelton accounts for 4 TDs, Southern beats Prairie View 38-0

October 13, 2018 9:08 pm
 
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Ladarius Skelton rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns and Southern University smothered Prairie View 38-0 on Saturday after forcing five interceptions and holding the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s leading offense to 312 total yards.

Skelton added a 2-yard TD run to Martel Fontenot’s 22-yard field goal and Kendall Catalon scored on a 25-yard run for a 17-0 Southern first-quarter lead after its first three drives.

Skelton (27 carries) scored on a 7-yard run for a 24-0 halftime lead, then hit Trey Smith on a 5-yard TD pass on the opening drive of the third quarter. Skelton scored on a 9-yard fourth-quarter run and finished 15 of 26 for 168 yards passing for the Jaguars (3-3, 2-1), who had 518 total yards.

Jakoby Pappillion had two interceptions and Caleb Carter, Demerio Houston and Montavius Gaines each had one apiece as the Jaguars’ defense made a goal-line stand, sacked Prairie View’s Jalen Morton three times and held the SWAC’s leading passer to 18 of 41 for 251 yards.

