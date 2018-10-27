Listen Live Sports

Skelton’s 2 TDs spark Southern romp past Jackson State, 41-7

October 27, 2018 10:23 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ladarius Skelton threw for a touchdown and ran for a second and Southern got touchdowns from all three units as the Jaguars rolled over Jackson State, 41-7 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.

Skelton ran 15 yards for a touchdown on Southern’s second series and fired 27 yards to Trey Smith for a score to make it 14-0 after one quarter.

Demerio Houston recovered a Keshawn Harper fumble and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown to put Southern (5-3, 4-1) up 21-0.

Jackson State (3-4, 2-2) got its lone touchdown on Warren Newman’s 42-yard punt return for a touchdown, but Southern scored on the ensuing kickoff on a 92-yard return by Shontega Thomas.

Martell Fontenot kicked field goals from 31- and 42-yards out and the Southern defense scored when Jordan Lewis stripped Derrick Ponder on a sack and returned it 36 yards for a score.

