Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Slovakian club’s stadium closed because of racist chants

October 5, 2018 8:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Spartak Trnava to play a Europa League game in an empty stadium because of racist chants by fans.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel also fined the Slovakian club 60,000 euros ($69,000) for the “racist behavior” of its supporters during a 1-0 win over Anderlecht last month.

The Antona Malatinskeho Stadium will be closed when Spartak hosts Dinamo Zagreb on Oct. 25.

UEFA also fined Spartak a further 22,000 euros ($25,300) for a stadium security issue and “improper conduct” with five players being shown yellow cards.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor