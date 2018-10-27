Smith leads Gardner-Webb to 35-7 win over Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Smith threw for four touchdowns and Gardner-Webb picked up its first Division-I win of the season, beating Campbell 35-7 on Saturday.

Smith was 11 of 20 for 167 yards passing for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-1 Big South). A.J. Moses ran for 100 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Bulldogs scored on their first two drives with Smith throwing a 23-yard score to Brody Rollins and Moses taking it in from short yardage. The PAT following the second score was blocked and they led 13-0 with 5:10 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter Smith hit Kyle Horton for a 6-yard touchdown and later, threw a 48-yard score to Braylin Collins and the Bulldogs led 28-7 at halftime.

The Gardner-Webb defense forced three fumbles, two interceptions and kept Campbell scoreless throughout the entire second half.

Advertisement

Jayson DeMild led the Fighting Camels (5-3, 0-2) with 279 yards and a score passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.