Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith leads Gardner-Webb to 35-7 win over Campbell

October 27, 2018 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Smith threw for four touchdowns and Gardner-Webb picked up its first Division-I win of the season, beating Campbell 35-7 on Saturday.

Smith was 11 of 20 for 167 yards passing for the Bulldogs (2-6, 1-1 Big South). A.J. Moses ran for 100 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Bulldogs scored on their first two drives with Smith throwing a 23-yard score to Brody Rollins and Moses taking it in from short yardage. The PAT following the second score was blocked and they led 13-0 with 5:10 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter Smith hit Kyle Horton for a 6-yard touchdown and later, threw a 48-yard score to Braylin Collins and the Bulldogs led 28-7 at halftime.

The Gardner-Webb defense forced three fumbles, two interceptions and kept Campbell scoreless throughout the entire second half.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jayson DeMild led the Fighting Camels (5-3, 0-2) with 279 yards and a score passing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory