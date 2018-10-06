Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Smith’s late TD secures North Texas 27-24 win over UTEP

October 6, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Smith sprinted 20 yards to score in the fourth quarter to give North Texas just enough cushion to hold off UTEP 27-24 on Saturday night.

Smith’s touchdown gave the Mean Green a 27-17 lead with 5:46 left to play. The Miners responded two plays later when Ryan Metz, in his first start for UTEP, hit Keynan Foster in stride for a 67-yard scoring strike to trail 27-24.

UTEP, which has lost 18 consecutive games, got the ball back with 2:45 remaining but the Mean Green defense stiffened when Bryce English and E.J. Ejiya sacked Metz, making it fourth-and-17 on UTEP’s 24. The Miners went for it, but Metz’s pass fell incomplete.

Mason Fine threw for 294 yards and two scores as North Texas (5-1,1-1 Conference USA) bounced back after losing 29-27 to Louisiana Tech last week. Rico Bussey Jr. hauled in eight passes for 117 yards and a score and Jaelon Darden caught five for 91 yards and a TD.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Metz threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for the Miners (0-6, 0-2). Warren Redix caught seven passes for 131 yards.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn