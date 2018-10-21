Sounders-Dynamo, Sums

Seattle 1 2—3 Houston 0 2—2

First half_1, Seattle, Marshall, 4 (Lodeiro), 26th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Svensson, 3 (Lodeiro), 50th; 3, Houston, Garcia, 1 (Garcia), 63rd; 4, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 8 (Lodeiro), 87th; 5, Houston, Manotas, 17 (Quioto), 89th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Tolo, 71st. Houston, Garcia, 74th.

Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking; Felisha Mariscal; Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam, Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo (Waylon Francis, 82nd); Osvaldo Alonso, Victor Rodriguez (Jordy Delem, 88th), Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro (Alex Roldan, 90th), Raul Ruidiaz.

Houston_Tyler Deric; DaMarcus Beasley, A.J. DeLaGarza, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Kevin Garcia; Eric Bird (Arturo Alvarez, 86th), Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto.

