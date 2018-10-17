Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sounders-Orlando City, Sums

October 17, 2018 9:53 pm
 
Seattle 2 0—2
Orlando 0 1—1

First half_1, Seattle, Rodriguez, 5 (Leerdam), 3rd minute; 2, Seattle, Bwana, 2 (Rodriguez), 13th.

Second half_3, Orlando, Dwyer, 13 (Sutter), 57th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Orlando, Adam Grinwis, Joe Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Delem, 78th; Roldan, 90th. Orlando, Ascues, 90th.

Referee_Mark Geiger. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel; Jose Da Silva; Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_0.

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Handwalla Bwana (Alex Roldan, 61st), Kim Kee-Hee, Kelvin Leerdam (Waylon Francis, 76th), Chad Marshall, Nouhou Tolo; Osvaldo Alonso, Jordy Delem, Victor Rodriguez, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin (Jordan McCrary, 90th).

Orlando_Adam Grinwis; Carlos Ascues, Will Johnson, Lamine Sane, Scott Sutter; Cristian Higuita (Josue Colman, 58th), Sacha Kljestan, Shane O’Neill, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller (Richie Laryea, 74th).

