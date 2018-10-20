Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Carolina State beats Delaware State 30-19

October 20, 2018 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tyrece Nick threw for 133 yards and ran for another 130 yards and a score and South Carolina State kept Delaware State winless with a 30-19 victory on Saturday.

After a scoreless first quarter, Farrika Grier ran for a 5-yard touchdown late in the second and added a 1-yard score early in the third and the Bulldogs (2-5, 2-3 MEAC) led 13-0.

Delaware State answered with a score to cut it to 13-7 with 9:55 left in the third. Nick ran 13 yards for his score late in the quarter to push the Bulldogs advantage to 20-7.

Dillon Bredesen kicked a 39-yard field goal for SC State to make it 23-7 early in the fourth. The Hornets (0-7, 0-4) closed to 23-13 with 3:47 left in the game but on their next drive, defensive back Zafir Kelly intercepted Jack McDaniels and returned it 72 yards for a 30-13 Bulldogs lead with 1:54 remaining.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

McDaniels threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets He was intercepted twice and sacked twice.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1998: John Glenn returns to space aboard space shuttle