Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Dakota holds off Missouri State 35-28

October 6, 2018 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw a go-ahead TD pass to Levi Falck early in the fourth quarter and South Dakota had a late goal-line stand to hold off Missouri State 35-28 on Saturday.

The Coyotes (3-2, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) were trailing 28-27 when Simmons hit Falck from 40 yards out and then Simmons connected with Dakarai Allen for the 2-point conversion to cap the scoring.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1) drove to the 1 with a chance to tie, but Donovan Daniels ran for no gain on a third-and-goal and was stuffed for a 2-yard loss on fourth with 2:22 left in the game.

Simmons finished 28 of 38 for 337 yards with one touchdown. South Dakota had no turnovers compared to Missouri State’s three.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Peyton Huslig passed for 283 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns for Missouri State.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn