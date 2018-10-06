South Dakota State tops Indiana State in OT, 54-51

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Wallace scored on a two-yard plunge in overtime to give South Dakota State a 54-51 victory over Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Conference battle on Saturday night.

The Sycamores came back from 10 points down with three minutes to play to tie the game and took the lead on Jerry Nunez’s 20-yard field goal in overtime.

Ja’Quan Keys raced 57 yards for a touchdown with 2:08 to play to get Indiana State within three, 48-45.

The Jackrabbits pinned Indiana State at its own 1 with under two minutes to play, but Ryan Boyle got the Sycamores out of the hole, hitting Rontrez Morgan with a 47-yard strike to give them a first down at the South Dakota State 22. On second down, Boyle ran to the 7 to give the Sycamores a first-and-goal and with :04 left Nunez kicked a 25-yard field goal to force overtime.

Advertisement

Taryn Christion threw five touchdown passes to lead South Dakota State, completing 20 of 31 attempts for 229 yards. The Jackrabbits piled up 293 yards on the ground, with Pierre Strong Jr. leading the effort with 95 yards on six carries.

Boyle finished 19 of 29 for 276 yards passing and two touchdowns. Keys had 19 carries for 159 yards rushing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.