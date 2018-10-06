Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

South Florida improves to 5-0 after 58-42 victory at UMass

October 6, 2018 7:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Cronkrite ran for 302 yards and three touchdowns and South Florida improved to 5-0 for the second straight season by beating UMass 58-42 Saturday afternoon.

The game was originally scheduled to be played last year in Tampa but was moved due to Hurricane Irma.

The Bulls’ Tyre McCants pulled in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Blake Barnett in the first minute and Brennon Dingle pulled in a 31-yard pass from the Minutemen’s Andrew Ford to tie the game at 7-7 two minutes later.

Johnny Ford ran 19 yards for at a score with 1:31 left in the half to put South Florida up 20-14, and Cronkrite took over in the third quarter with touchdown runs of 77, 30 and 76 yards to make it 48-28 going into the fourth.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Barnett finished 17 for 24 for 209 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Ford was 19 of 27 for 199 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for UMass (2-5).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn