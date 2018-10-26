Southern California Preview-Capsule

Southern California

Last season: 24-12.

Nickname: Trojans.

Coach: Andy Enfield.

Conference: Pac-12.

Who’s gone: Guard Jordan McLaughlin, forward Chimezie Metu (NBA), guard Elijah Stewart.

Who’s back: Forward Bennie Boatwright can reclaim the spotlight if he stays injury free. He was averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists when he went down with a season-ending left knee injury in February. He had surgery in April and was sidelined for most of the summer. He also missed two months of his sophomore season with a sprained knee. Boatwright figures to be more of a playmaker without McLaughlin. G Charles O’Bannon Jr. had a quiet freshman season, but he could become a factor with Metu gone. In the backcourt, guard Derryck Thornton averaged 14.2 points in 25 games last season and guard Jonah Mathews averaged 42 percent from 3-point range.

Who’s new: Guard Kevin Porter Jr. could crack the starting lineup after averaging 27 points and 14 rebounds as a high school senior in Seattle. He created a buzz at last summer’s Nike Hoop Summit. Forward J’Raan Brooks recommitted to USC after the FBI investigation that led to the arrest and firing of associate head coach Tony Bland. Guard Elijah Weaver is expected to take over some of the ball-handling duties with McLaughlin’s departure.

The Skinny: The Trojans have the talent to record a fourth straight 20-win season, with a mix of veterans and Enfield’s highest-rated recruiting class since he arrived six years ago. They improved their nonconference schedule (Nevada, Oklahoma and TCU), which could help them keep from getting snubbed by the NCAA selection committee again.

Expectations: Las Vegas oddsmakers have USC as a 225-1 shot to win the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans missed out on a third straight appearance last March as the highest-ranked major conference team ever left out of a 68-team field.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

