Southern University defeats Texas Southern 21-7

October 20, 2018 6:42 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Carlos Stephens returned a blocked punt 17 yards for a touchdown one minute into the game and Southern University went on to a 21-7 victory over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Texas Southern (1-6, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) went three-and-out on the game’s first drive before Stephens opened the scoring with his return.

Ladarius Skelton finished a nine-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard run to give the Jaguars (4-3, 3-1) a 14-0 lead with 9:30 left in the first quarter. John Lampley threw 14 yards to Trey Smith for a 21-0 bulge late in the third quarter.

The Tigers’ only score came on Jay Christophe’s 6-yard pass to Adrian Carter to complete a nine-play, 76-yard drive with 8:52 remaining in the game.

Neither team reached 300 yards total offense with both teams turning the ball over twice.

