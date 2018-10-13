Listen Live Sports

Southern Utah wins first game, beats Sacramento State 48-27

October 13, 2018 11:28 pm
 
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jay Green Jr. ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Southern Utah won its first game of the season with a 48-27 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night.

The Hornets (2-4, 0-3 Big Sky Conference) continued to have trouble stopping the run, allowing five touchdowns and 259 yards rushing by Southern Utah (1-6, 1-2). Sacramento State gave up 462 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground in last week’s 41-27 loss to Cal Poly.

Austin Ewing caught a touchdown pass from running back Lance Lawson out of the wildcat offense to give Southern Utah the lead for good, 27-21 with 2:38 left in the first half. Ewing’s eight-yard touchdown run made it 41-24 late in the third quarter.

Judd Cockett returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Thunderbirds. Karris Davis added 84 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns.

Elijah Dotson ran for 149 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown run on Sacramento State’s first series. Wyatt Clapper threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score and the Hornets had a 21-7 first-quarter lead.

