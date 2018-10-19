Listen Live Sports

Spanish sensation Alaves wins at Celta to take league lead

October 19, 2018 5:47 pm
 
VIGO, Spain (AP) — Alaves continued its sensational start to the season by winning 1-0 at Celta Vigo on Friday to go top of Spanish league.

A modest club from Spain’s northern Basque Country, Alaves secured another notable victory following a 1-0 win over Champions League winners Real Madrid.

True to the formula installed by coach Abelardo Fernandez, Alaves defended superbly and executed a set piece to perfection in the 58th minute when Victor Laguardia squared a long ball for unmarked midfielder Tomas Pina to tap home.

“These three points are golden,” said goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco, who made two key saves to ensure the victory. “We have to keep our feet on the ground.”

Alaves is one point above Sevilla, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid two points behind. Those three teams play on Saturday, with Barcelona at home to Sevilla.

Some of Celta’s fans jeered the team after its first loss at home in the league since Dec. 2017.

Following a promising start under new coach Antonio Mohamed, Celta hasn’t won in six straight games and sits 10th.

