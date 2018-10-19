SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.