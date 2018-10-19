Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

October 19, 2018 9:36 pm
 
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 2

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

