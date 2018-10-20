SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Birmingham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Roanoke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Pensacola
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Peoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quad City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huntsville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Evansville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1
Knoxville 5, Evansville 4
Pensacola 4, Macon 3, SO
Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4
Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3, OT
Macon 3, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
