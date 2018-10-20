SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6 Knoxville 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Birmingham 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 Roanoke 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Huntsville 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5 Evansville 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 1

Knoxville 5, Evansville 4

Pensacola 4, Macon 3, SO

Birmingham 5, Huntsville 4

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 4, Knoxville 3, OT

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

