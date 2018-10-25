Listen Live Sports

SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Macon 2 1 0 0 1 3 6 6
Knoxville 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Huntsville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8
Quad City 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Roanoke 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5
Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4
Pensacola 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Peoria 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Evansville 2 0 2 0 0 0 7 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

