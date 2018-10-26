SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Macon
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Knoxville
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Huntsville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Quad City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Roanoke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Fayetteville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Pensacola
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Peoria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Evansville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
No games scheduled
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
