SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|12
|9
|Fayetteville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|9
|Birmingham
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Knoxville
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Huntsville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|10
|8
|Quad City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13
|Pensacola
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Peoria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Evansville
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Fayetteville 8, Roanoke 5
Macon 6, Knoxville 3
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Evansville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
No games scheduled
