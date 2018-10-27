SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 7 Macon 3 2 0 0 1 5 12 9 Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9 Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 9 Peoria 2 1 0 1 0 3 9 5 Knoxville 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 14 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13 Quad City 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 9 Pensacola 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8 Evansville 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 8, Roanoke 5

Macon 6, Knoxville 3

Peoria 6, Quad City 1

Birmingham 4, Evansville 1

Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

